Cherry Xtrfy launches the “fastest gaming mouse” yet

Cherry has finally unleashed a new range of gaming mice that officially boast the lowest recorded click latency of any mouse on the market. The Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro and M68 Pro are as fast as gaming mouse come, with their 8KHz polling rate also being the most rapid option available right now.

The full range of new Cherry best gaming mouse contenders also includes the slightly lower-specced, non-Pro versions of these mouse shapes, with the M64 and M68 offering up to 1KHz polling rates but otherwise packing in the same high-end hardware. We got hands-on with Cherry’s new gaming mice back in January at CES 2024, but it’s only now that they’re available to buy.

The M64 and M68 ranges differ from each other only in the shape of the mouse. The former uses an “ergonomic” shape where the mouse slopes down and out on the right side and has a higher more concave left side. Meanwhile, the M68 is a symmetrical shape with flatter sides.

Ergonomic shapes tend to be preferred by those that use more of a palm grip, where you rest your whole hand on the mouse, while symmetrical designs are broadly preferred for fingertip grip, where you only hold the mouse with your thumb and little finger.

Inside all four mice is a Pixart 3395 sensor with a DPI range of 400-26,000 DPI. Intriguingly, Cherry makes almost no mention of this top DPI figure on its website or shop listings, so much of a non-factor does the company seem to think DPI settings are these days. It’s quite right, of course – basically every quality-brand gaming mouse sensor is flawless these days – but it’s interesting to not even mention it on your official Amazon listing.

This sensor is joined by a pair of Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot main left and right switches, while the mice all have just five switches in total, consisting of the left and right, back and forward, and scroll wheel click options. However, on the underside of the mouse is Xtrfy’s signature, which boast extra buttons and sliders for manually controlling the mouse’s settings.

All four variants are wireless mice with their 350mAh batteries providing up to 90 hours of gaming, though this will drop if you use the Pro versions with higher than 1KHz polling rates.

Both mice shapes weigh just 53g, which isn’t the absolute lightest but is among the very lightest wireless options available at the moment. Meanwhile, the non-Pro versions are available in black, white, and a blue with slightly Noctua brown and beige accents combination. The underside and edges of the black and white versions also have turquoise highlights.

As for the Pro options, these only come in black and white without the turquoise highlights. None of the mice include RGB.

The M64 and M68 Pro are priced at $139, while the M64 and M68 are also available now but for $99. All four are available for pre-order now with an expected delivery time of 1-2 weeks.

If you’re after a wireless mouse that’s a little different and ideal for fingertip grip players, check out our Cherry Xtrfy MZ1 review, which highlights why that mouse is our favorite for fingertip grip.