Chicory: A Colorful Tale team is working on “something new”

A new game from the team behind indie darlings Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Wandersong, and Celeste is on the way – which may be a sequel to Chicory or a brand new game – and to celebrate the reveal, one of Chicory’s creators teased a weird new creature from the upcoming game.

After a successful Kickstarter where it raised nearly three times its starting goal, the delightful Chicory: A Colorful Tale released in June 2021. It’s an adventure game where you play as a dog in a colouring book. Players have to solve puzzles and help other characters with the ability to paint and colour anything in the game. It’s currently rated “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam, and some reviews called it a “clear GOTY contender“.

Chicory’s director and main developer is Greg Lobanov, the creator of Wandersong – a game with reviews so ridiculously positive that Steam thought that users were faking them. Now it seems that Lobanov is back with the Chicory team and is “working on something new”.

Lobanov took to Twitter to reveal that they have a new game in the works and that they “hope to share details in 2022” – which makes it sound like it won’t be released until at least 2023. As for what it is, it could be Chicory 2, but the weird fox-sheep-rabbit thing is too colourful for that to make sense – it’s more likely to be a brand new game. Check it out below.

been waiting a long time to let everyone know: I'm working on something new with the chicory team 🙂 I can't wait to talk more about it!!!!! hope to share details in 2022 pic.twitter.com/jcWFXetjvs — Greg Lobanov (@GregLobanov) January 1, 2022

Regardless, a new game from the creator of Chicory and Wandersong is very good news indeed – especially when you add developers from some of the best indie games around into the mix. One to keep an eye on in 2022.