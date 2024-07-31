All good things come to an end. DLC and content updates can turn a struggling game around, or make a good one great, but personally, I’m a big believer in finishing something – I prefer when developers complete a project, take what they’ve learned, and apply it to a brand-new idea. It’s been three years since medieval MMO Chivalry 2 first arrived into the world and now its creator Torn Banner confirms that it is feature complete and that the recent Regicide update will be its last. More Chivalry games are coming. There’s also zombie co-op shooter No More Room in Hell 2. But Chivalry 2 is retiring to that nice big castle in the country.

Since 2021, new maps, new modes, and new…everything have helped double the size of Chivalry 2. We loved it when it first launched, awarding the game 8/10 in our original Chivalry 2 review. But now, after the 11th update, Regicide, which arrived in May, the medieval MMO is at an end, at least in terms of new content updates. Torn Banner says that maintenance will continue and it will still address any critical issues that affect players, but otherwise, Chivalry 2 is complete.

“We’ve cherished the epic journey that we’ve taken with all of you over the past few years,” Torn Banner studio president and creative director Steve Piggott says. “With Chivalry 2, we set out to make the ultimate medieval battlefield game, an unparalleled multiplayer experience that realized our dream of being a warrior on the fields of battle, inspired by classic medieval movie scenes and old tales of glory from history. With the Regicide Update we consider the game to be content and feature complete.

“Though every story comes to an end, we know many players will be disappointed by the news, but this isn’t the end for the Chivalry franchise. With this final content update delivered to players, we’re excited to focus our efforts and resources on compelling new multiplayer projects, both in the Chivalry universe as well as within terrifying new co-op territory.

“We’ve been building our team in number and skillset to take on these following challenges, with a focused effort to ensure that when the next Chivalry title is released, it will utterly blow players away.” Torn Banner’s next major game, No More Room In Hell 2, is an eight-player zombie shooter with permadeath mechanics.

Check out some other medieval games, if you want an alternative to Chivalry 2, or maybe some of the best RPGs in the world.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.