Chivalry 2 hits Steam with mounts and desert warfare update

In a surprise announcement at the PC Gaming Show, the awaited Chivalry 2 Steam release was finally confirmed – and it’s out as we speak, along with the medieval game‘s biggest update yet, adding mounted combat and a new desert biome.

The Chivalry 2 Tenosian update is a huge new update for the multiplayer game, adding the Tenosian faction – a desert army used to harsh conditions. The update also adds mounts to Chivalry 2 for the first time, as well as new deathmatch and team objective maps, and a lot more. Also, and perhaps most importantly, the game is finally on Steam after a long time exclusive to the Epic Game Store. There are also new weapon and item skins, too.

This is a breaking story from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

More to follow…

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase start time.