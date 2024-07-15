If I were a Lovecraftian monster from outside reality I simply wouldn’t invade our reality, I think it’s a little rude and frankly we could all use a rest. Unfortunately they do like to pop in and make a mess and in Chromosome Evil 2 one such entity has brought about the end of the world. Thankfully there are some trying to keep the spark of humanity alive in these darkest of times, though it’s not an easy task. A new update for the RTS, however, has made it a little simpler – at least in some ways.

Chromosome Evil 2 is a game that brings together a staggering amount of influences all under its hood. In it you play as a commander guiding a convoy through a ruined world, with elements of survival, horror, strategy, squad command, and more all mixing together. In this RTS game you have tons of time to plan your next move until combat begins, then you’ll be guiding your team, micromanaging their efforts to stay alive in the face of near endless hordes of foes.

It wouldn’t be a Lovecraftian game without some elements affecting the mind, and that’s true here. Sadness and depression can hit your soldiers – understandably, given the task in front of them and the state of the world – and until now opportunities to help them were limited. Thanks to the most recent update soldiers can get a little help in a hospital, making this less like a dreadfully sad version of XCOM.

In addition, when fuel runs out for your convoy it no longer means a game over for your attempt to survive the apocalypse. While you’ll still have to carefully manage resources and fuel when traversing the wasteland, it’s not an automatic end if you do run out anymore. Instead, you will now enter an event on the global map focused around your lack of juice to make your convoy go.

Which all makes the game a little easier to play, though it’s still a nail-bitingly tough experience with a hard mode that will test the skills of any post-apocalyptic warrior. You can read through the full patch notes here to get the lowdown of exactly what’s new in Chromosome Evil 2.

