Chrono Cross remaster comes to Steam, too

Today’s Nintendo Direct went heavy on the RPG games, and Square Enix was well-represented in the lineup – including the much-speculated-upon Chrono Cross remaster. Now that the dust has settled (and Square Enix has sent out its full press releases) we know that the updated Chrono Cross is not a Switch exclusive. It’s coming to Steam and other consoles, too.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will launch on April 7 across Steam, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. As the name suggests, it’s not just a remaster of Chrono Cross, as it also includes Radical Dreamers – Le Trésor Interdit -, a text adventure that’s never previously been released in English. Officially, anyway.

Chrono Cross features updated, upscaled visuals, but don’t worry – if you find the new filters as unpleasant as I do, you can turn them off. There are also new quality of life features, like the option to turn fights on or off or switch on auto battles.

Check out the trailer below.

Square Enix also confirmed the Final Fantasy VI remaster release date today, so it’s been a big one for fans of classic RPGs.