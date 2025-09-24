Chrono Odyssey's dev is sick of you asking for updates, so it's given you one

I'm a sucker for pretty MMORPGs. As someone who started out with World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy 14's gorgeous graphics blew me away, and the fluidity of Smilegate's Lost Ark won me over with ease. Chrono Odyssey is yet another one of those stunning open-world adventures that has me on tenterhooks: it looks absolutely beautiful, has plenty of dragons, and its time-based combat system is unlike anything I've seen before. It's easily one of my most highly anticipated games, especially because I've found myself bouncing off of the more conventional MMOs as of late.

But, since it's absolutely mammoth playtest earlier this year (it's currently number 17 on Steam's 'most wishlisted' chart), Chrono Studio has gone silent. Launching to somewhat lukewarm reviews, players were quick to criticize its performance issues and problems with hit registration, which is particularly irritating given that combat revolves around taking out enemies' weak points, Monster Hunter-style. In response, the team dropped two absolutely colossal developer diaries, detailing a slate of planned changes, including a full combat rework.

The second blog post dropped on July 30, and unfortunately we haven't heard anything since. The official Chrono Odyssey X account went dark, and there's been no updates on the official website or Steam page - pure, radio silence. While CEO Bong-Gun Bae did do a lengthy AMA on his personal account on August 16, the official channels remained quiet. Until now, that is.

On Tuesday September 23, the official account posted a video from a community manager called 'Jenny,' which shows her and two other employees, 'Seanny' and 'Manny,' go "behind the scenes" at Chrono Studio. It shows the trio taking the train to work (apparently a twenty-minute long trip), getting pizza, then attending a meeting.

A second post on the same day, which quote-tweets the July 30 dev diary, then states that "there is no update because there is no update," referencing a Discord comment we see in the video. "[The] devs are doing a lot of work [at the moment], so it'll be a while before we can show some changes and results. Patience," it concludes, followed with three prayer emojis. "Right? @bongunn [Bong-Gun Bae]."

"Show us something small and I'll bring coffee and donuts to the team tomorrow," Bae responds. "Best. Motivation. Ever."

Silence can be a little scary in the videogame industry these days. With games being canceled left, right, and center, most of which we don't hear much about until they're shuttered, it's easy to see why fans were concerned. In this instance, I'm happy that Chrono Studio is just hard at work and taking its time - I really, really want it to be good.

