We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New Steam strategy game Citadelum is like Cities Skylines 2 set in Ancient Rome

Take the systems of Cities Skylines 2 and cross them with the historical strategy of Age of Empires and Civilization, and that’s Citadelum.

Citadelum Steam strategy game: A Roman leader from Steam city builder Citadelum
Ed Smith's Avatar

Published:

Citadelum 

On the surface, Cities Skylines 2 is a game of modern problems. Your citizens don’t just need houses – they need commerce, mass transit, multi-lane highways, and an effective power grid. These seem like 21st century stresses. But, as it turns out, governing the ancient world is equally complex, and its people just as demanding. A combination of Colossal Order’s genre-leading city builder and the historical setting of Civilization 6, Citadelum is a new strategy game where you’re in charge of constructing, overseeing, and leading a Roman city during the height of the empire. ‘Cities Skylines but you’re Julius Caesar’ is an extremely strong pitch. This could be the new city builder of our dreams.

Citadelum is split into three broad gameplay periods. At the start, your chief obligation is to harvest resources and lay the foundations for your first settlements. In this stage, it feels like the preliminary hours of Age of Empires – your earliest achievements are modest, mere amenities like houses, walls, and maybe an aqueduct.

Once you have a foothold, however, the city building game evolves into something else. You’re not bound to a single metropolis. Instead, you can expand across the world map and start to create settlements that will maximize production and keep your people fed, watered, and happy.

YouTube Thumbnail

But this is where it gets difficult. As well as your human population, you also need to keep the gods happy – this is Ancient Rome after all. So begins the third stage in Citadelum. The Pantheon is fickle and demanding, and every god wants their own way, and plenty of tribute.

The problem is, if you build temples to one of them, the others might have a tantrum and destroy a chunk of your city in retribution. Of course, you can always go your own way, ignore your deific bosses, and pursue a humanistic, egalitarian society driven by raw science – although you’ll probably get a lightning bolt through your head.

If you want to give Citadelum a try, it’s available on Steam right now for $19.99 / £16.79. You can get it right here.

Otherwise, try some of the best strategy games, or maybe the best 4X games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously of Edge, Vice, Polygon, and the BBC, Ed is symbiotically connected to the gaming news matrix, covering everything from Cities Skylines 2 road tools, to Half-Life mods, and classic boomer shooters. Between Counter-Strike 2, Starfield, and Resident Evil - as well as everything and anything related to GTA 6 - he has a close eye on the heady world of videogames, and can often be found lamenting the tragedy that IO Interactive’s Freedom Fighters never got a sequel. He was once in the top ten for speedrunning the original Resident Evil 2 and has a weird knowledge of how RNG works in Doom.