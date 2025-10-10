Cities Skylines 2 is a game with a really strong core, but Colossal Order has so far struggled to deliver on that promise. Following up one of the best city-building games on PC was never going to be easy, but we're now two years on from launch and CS2 continues to languish with a 'mixed' Steam review score of just 53%. The new Bridges and Ports expansion, which opens up your creations to much more water-based construction, might be a chance to turn things around - but, coming in at $20 and after two lengthy delays, it's got a lot to prove to players.

The Bridges and Ports DLC was delayed for a second time in May, having been judged to not meet standards by CO. The developer even pushed back work on its much-requested asset editor to focus on getting the expansion out. Now, four months on, it confirms that we'll be getting the new Cities Skylines 2 expansion at the end of this month. As the name suggests, it's all about making the most of your coastline, and with fresh maps that include the likes of peninsulas, bays, and great lakes, you'll have plenty of chances to test this out.

Harbors are now fully customizable, allowing you to scale them to accommodate increasingly more throughput. Ramp up production with ore yards, storage facilities, and a customs office. Increase the commercial potential with passenger terminals, a maritime museum, conference center, and supporting structures such as dedicated emergency response units. Maritime industries have been expanded, too; you're able to set up fishing piers, or invest in open-water fishing boats and offshore farms, along with oil fields.

To connect everything together, CO has introduced 20 variants of drawbridges (for road vehicles and pedestrians) and lift bridges capable of supporting rail traffic. These movable structures are perfect for letting ships pass through, but will naturally create new challenges to consider as you plan the flow of traffic around your city. You're also able to use ferries to help transport commuters.

Want to make the most of this increased super-aquatic mobility? Set up shoreline resorts using various leisure piers, nine new types of park, and quays that range from single paths to multi-lane highways to suit your needs. Bridges and Ports packs in "over 100 new assets," and there are even four lighthouse variants, including one that doubles as a tourist landmark.

It certainly looks enticing in the trailer, but Cities Skylines 2 is in a strange spot. Performance still struggles on older PCs, traffic continues to act bizarrely, and bicycles remain on the backburner along with the asset editor until the launch of this latest DLC. The best Cities Skylines 2 mods can certainly help, but they'll need to catch up to the changes introduced by Bridges and Ports. Only time will tell whether CO has earned back enough favor to sell people on a $20 expansion.

Cities Skylines 2: Bridges and Ports launches Wednesday October 29, priced at $19.99 / £16.99. It'll also be available in a bundle with the 'Cold Wave Channel' radio station for $22.49 / £18.89. Find it here if you're looking to head out across the water.

