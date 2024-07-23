This is it, this is the one. No matter your relationship to Cities Skylines 2 – whether you’ve been devoutly playing since launch, or cautiously waiting for a reason to actually try it again – this new mod is essential. It’s more than that. It’s transformational. It’s fundamental. I’m trying to hold back on the superlatives and the effusiveness here, but after almost a decade of trying to create the perfect roads in both the original Cities Skylines and Colossal Order’s sequel, it’s like someone has reached down from the sky and removed all the barriers with a single click of their fingers. This is the Cities Skylines 2 mod for which we have all been waiting.

Cities Skylines 2 roads aren’t an afterthought – they aren’t something you casually throw down just for practicality’s sake, to connect your lovingly designed residential and commercial zones. Roads are basically the point of Cities Skylines 2. If you get them right and manage traffic successfully, everything else in the city-building game will fall into place. If you get them wrong, it means hours of painstaking redesign and demolition work. A good road network is the key to Cities Skylines 2.

The problem, however, is that the more you try to experiment, variate, and generally provide for your commuters, the more obstructive the game’s vanilla tools become. There are some fantastic options in the base game, but if you want to make sophisticated, custom roads – a highway with a tram line, a bus route, and several multi-directional lanes, for example – it’s going to take an age, and every time you want to reuse it, you’ll have to build it again from scratch. But no more.

Say hello to ‘Road Builder,’ perhaps the most essential Cities Skylines 2 mod to date. A collaboration between esteemed CS2 mod makers ‘TDW,’ ‘Trejak,’ and ‘BadPeanut,’ it solves just about every Cities Skylines 2 road problem ever. First of all, every single road or transit component is available in one menu – no more filing through the UI to swap between bus lanes, trams, traditional car lanes, and so on.

You can also add custom lanes and components, created by other users, in real time. You don’t need to close your game, subscribe to the user-made creation, then restart the game every time you want to use something community made. Once you’ve subscribed, it’s just there, every time, and you can add and configure it as much as you want. Take a look at the trailer. In just 20 seconds, you can build a road with bus lanes, decorations, parking, sidewalks, and multiple permissions for different vehicles.

And then when it’s finished, Road Builder saves it to an existing database, so you can reuse it any time. If you’ve developed the perfect multi-lane, multi-vehicle, multi-purpose highway and want to deploy it across several cities and different savegames, your creation is there, ready, available, any time. Oh, and if you modify it again, Road Builder will automatically save the new version of the road alongside the old, so all your creations and all their different permutations remain intact.

So, you can make your own custom, granular roads, in real time, and then reuse them across every single savegame, and any tweaks you make to them later on will be saved as new versions. This is the one-size, fire-and-forget, wholesale road-building solution for Cities Skylines 2 that we’ve been waiting for – and it’s on its way soon. Speaking to PCGamesN, TDW says that Road Builder will arrive between Friday August 9 and Saturday August 17, less than a month from now. We’ll bring you the latest once it drops.

