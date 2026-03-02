The next Cities Skylines 2 creator pack is bad news for work from home citizens, but good news for architecture aficionados

If you've decided to recreate the pandemic years in Cities Skylines 2, you'll soon have a way to reenact the part where the work from home lot are forced back to the office. The upcoming Cities Skylines 2 Office Evolution creator pack is bad news for the employees of your bustling city, but great news for its employers.

Developed by Titan, the Cities Skylines 2 Office Evolution creator pack looks to merge "tradition and modernity" in the city building game and capture "the architectural journey from classic heritage facades to sleek, contemporary office spaces."

Prefer the solid foundations of ageing 19th-century workplaces? You're set. Want to fill your city with the modern, monolithic, all-glass structures of today's 21st century productivity palaces? You're good there, too. Whether you decide your town's leadership is all for the flagrant disregard of historical heritage or not, chances are you'll find an office building to take your town in either direction across the 2×2, 3×2, 3×3, 4×4, and gargantuan 5×6 Zoned Building lot sizes.

The Office Evolution pack includes five levels of evolution for each type of office building. So while those 19th-century workhouses will get some modern upgrades as your town improves in status, they should keep their historical charm even as they adopt modern curtain wall glass features atop their traditional brick exteriors.

In terms of new signature buildings, the pack includes the eclectic mix of the Base J98 Plaza, Frankfort Court and its tower upgrade, and the modernized brutalist architectural style of the Brunswick Corner Building.

The Cities Skylines 2 Office Evolution pack lands in just two weeks on March 18. And if you're still not feeling the struggling sequel, the Iconic Brutalism pack for the original Cities Skylines arrives to mark the game's 11th anniversary on March 10, bringing that iconic architectural style to the game that kicked off the series.

Need some brand-new transportation to entice your workforce out of their home offices? The separate City Stations creator pack is ready to drop alongside it. This one welcomes community creator BadPeanut, who has gone to the trouble of crafting new landmarks to punctuate an expanded "variety of transit infrastructure" across bus, train, tram, and subway networks.

Featuring "a range of new compact depots and rail networks," you'll even get four landmark stations across each transport type. 20 service upgrades add things like extra capacity to transport networks, there's a clock tower prop among 13 others, and a total of 22 service buildings and plazas there for good measure-including a Sunken Subway Park that sounds especially fun to design around.

The two Cities Skylines 2 content drops arrive alongside the game's second update since landing in the hands of Iceflake Studios. The team's first patch, aptly titled 'First Frost,' landed just a couple of weeks back. It "reduced bicycle trips by 80%" to reduce apparently problematic two-wheel traffic jams, and made the game check for dead citizens 16 times per day instead of four "to further reduce the number of citizens dying at the same time." Wonderful.