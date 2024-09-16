Whether you were hoping for them to land at the end of September or if you’ve paid for them already, the upcoming Cities Skylines 2 DLC packs, Modern Architecture and Urban Promenade, have just been delayed. Created by the city-building game’s community, these asset sets were originally scheduled to arrive on Monday September 30, exactly two weeks from today. But now Colossal Order says they have been pushed back so that the developer can focus on resolving issues with the CS2 base game. The Bridges and Ports expansion has also been delayed.

While Cities Skylines 2 mods continue to bring new material to the city-building game, including road improvements, economy fixes, and visual overhauls, the official asset packs from Colossal Order have been eagerly anticipated since CS2 first launched. Available for pre-purchase, the Modern Architecture and Urban Promenade DLC packs introduce myriad new assets to Cities Skylines 2, expanding the breadth of customization and building options available to players.

However, following the significant changes heralded by the detailer’s patch, the economy patch, and decorations patch, Colossal Order says it wants to focus its efforts on the base game for a longer time before delivering any further Cities Skylines 2 DLC. Specifically, the developer wants to focus on improving the in-game asset editor.

“The two creator packs, Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades, have been completed by their creators,” Colossal Order says. “While the economy patch, detailers patch, and decorations patch are all part of our commitment to improving the base game, we are well aware that the asset editor is one of the most crucial remaining features in fulfilling our promise to make mods fully available in-game. To ensure we don’t split our focus, we’ve made the decision to push the release of the creator packs to Q4.”

Beyond that, Colossal Order does not provide a specific date for when the packs will now be released. Likewise, it says that Bridges and Ports will arrive in the first quarter of 2025, but does not say precisely when.

“We will continue dedicating our efforts to the base game before shifting focus to paid content,” CO continues. “Our goal is to ensure the community is satisfied with the state of the game, and once we’ve achieved that, we’ll be excited to release these amazing packs to you.”

Addressing its ongoing efforts to improve the Cities Skylines 2 base game, Colossal Order says that the in-game asset editor is proving more challenging to perfect than the developer originally anticipated. It is also focused on amending the systems that currently govern the hotel and tourism industries, and launching further bug fixes.

“The asset editor has presented us with more challenges than we expected, but we’re making good progress and have been sharing updated builds with the modding beta group,” CO says. “More work is needed before we can release the beta version of the Editor for public use. We’re making adjustments to the likelihood of hotels appearing in your commercial areas and going through all the bug reports we have related to tourism. Once we have a fix ready, we’ll share more information, similar to what we did with homelessness.

“We prioritize bug fixes based on how severely they impact the gameplay experience. We also follow discussions in the community to make sure we address the issues that annoy you the most, so we can improve your overall experience. Following the economy 2.0 patch we received a lot of great feedback on the difficulty of the game. Some of you enjoyed the added challenge while others did not. We are taking the time in the next months to figure out how we can better provide both fun and challenging experiences for the different types of players we have.”

