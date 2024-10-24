Cities Skylines 2 is far from finished. As a new patch fixes dozens of bugs and makes significant changes to the road and traffic systems, Colossal Order finally confirms that the much-anticipated first Cities Skylines 2 region pack is also about to arrive. Free to all players, it adds new building designs and visual styles to the city builder, and allows you to shape your various metropolises based on architecture from real-world locations. At the same time, CO has also launched fresh creator packs for the original Cities Skylines – with the likes of Civilization 7 and Manor Lords competing for the throne, the best-known strategy and building game series is seemingly springing into new life.

The Cities Skylines 2 region pack was first teased on October 27, 2023, not long after the city-building game was originally released. Since then, Colossal Order has launched a series of patches, updates, and general fixes to get CS2 into better shape – the latest overhaul repairs more than 60 bugs, and adds more complexity to the challenge of managing pollution. For the first region pack, community creators have built assets based on France, the UK, Germany, Japan, China, the United States’ East Coast, the West Coast, and Eastern Europe. All the assets are free, and they’re on their way very, very soon.

The release date for the first Cities Skylines 2 region pack is Monday October 28. In the meantime, Colossal Order has also just launched two content creator packs for the original Cities Skylines. ‘Mountain Village’ features 30 unique buildings, three service buildings, seven parks, and five new props. ‘Map Pack 3’ introduces three new scenarios, ten mountain-themed maps, and ten intersection assets. The new Cities Skylines 1 packs are available now for $5.99 / £4.99 each.

Despite the difficult launch of Cities Skylines 2, these are clear signs that Colossal Order is committed to remedying the strategy game’s most significant issues, and expanding CS2 with the assets and new material that the community wants most. Cities 1 was released in 2015 and had a lifespan of almost ten years before it was superseded by the sequel. With a little more time, Cities Skylines 2 will hopefully become the game that we always wanted.

Make Colossal Order’s sequel even better with the best Cities Skylines 2 mods, or maybe try some of the best 4X games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.