It doesn’t matter how clean your energy network is, how much money you spend on education, or how efficiently you’ve managed to zone your residential, commercial, and industrial areas – if your roads don’t work in Cities Skylines 2, you’ve got nothing. At times, Colossal Order’s city builder feels more like a road management sim. Everything in CS2 lives and dies by traffic, lanes, and roundabouts. Compared to the original Cities Skylines, the options for road building are greatly expanded, but with so much riding on proper highways and thoroughfares, you could be forgiven for wanting more. Enter a new Cities Skylines 2 mod, which will change your experience forever.

Cities Skylines 2 mods are effectively a public service, tweaking and improving the city building game to precise, fastidious perfection. The economy, land values, population behaviors, even minor details like trees, benches, and billboards have all been overhauled thanks to the work of the Cities Skylines 2 community. But this new mod is special. Available right now, it’s the answer to every single problem you’ve ever had with roads.

Co-created by ‘TDW,’ who previously spoke exclusively with PCGamesN about the mod’s development, ‘Road Builder’ lets you make any type of road, with any custom features you can imagine, in real-time. Let’s say you want to build a three-lane, multi-directional highway with sidewalks, tram lines, and bus lanes – you can design that using one tool, save it, and then reuse it any time you want, across all of your save games.

So, you can take all the granular components of roads and transit, combine them into whatever custom configuration you want, save it, and then deploy that as much as you want – it’s saved in your toolbox just like any other preset. You can also share your configurations with other players and likewise use anything that they’ve made.

Road Builder also saves your creations in increments. Let’s say you spend hours designing the perfect two-lane, rail-line combination, but now, in your new city, you need some that also incorporates bus stops. You can use that preset, add the bus stops, and Road Builder will save both versions. It even generates little thumbnail images so you can easily find your creations in the toolbar.

Made in collaboration with modders ‘Trejak’ and ‘BadPeanut,’ you can get Road Builder right now. Just head here.

