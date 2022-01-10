Cities: Skylines devs confirm five DLC packs coming to the city builder this month

It’s time for Cities: Skylines to get a major add-on pack, which means it’s also time for Cities: Skylines to get a massive pile of smaller DLC packs, too. The Airports expansion was announced last month for a January 25 release, and now Paradox has confirmed a host of additional content packs coming to the city-building game on the same day.

There are two new radio packs each priced at $3.99 / €3.99 (GBP prices are still to be determined). Calm the Mind Radio adds a new relaxation station, while On Air Radios gives you some jazzy beats to enjoy.

The Content Creator Map Pack is another in Paradox’s ongoing collaboration series with various community creators. Here, Sanctum Gamer has created eight new terrain maps to give you more varied locations to build your cities. In Content Creator Pack: Vehicles of the World, bsquiklehausen has recreated a range of service vehicles from around the world including new ambulances, police cars, buses, fire engines, garbage trucks, hearses, metros, and trains. Both of these packs are priced at $4.99 / £3.99 / €4.99.

Check out a trailer for the new Map Pack below.

And one for Vehicles of the World.

If you’re holding out for Cities: Skylines 2, Paradox is continuing to tease a new project with Colossal Order, the original studio behind the game. There’s no word yet on when we can expect a full reveal for that mystery project, however.