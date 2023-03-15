Prepare yourselves, the final Cities Skylines DLCs have been revealed

The last Cities Skylines DLCs have been revealed by Paradox and Colossal Order, as the city-building game gears up for the Cities Skylines 2 release date.

Published:

Cities: Skylines

With the Cities Skylines 2 release date around the corner, Paradox and Colossal Order are showing that they haven’t forgotten about the original 2015 hit, as the last round of Cities Skylines DLC has been revealed ahead of the city-building game sequel’s arrival.

That’s right, the final DLCs for Cities: Skylines have been revealed, as Paradox prepares for the recently announced Cities Skylines 2. You can expect some new content packs, free updates, and extra radio stations for the original Cities Skylines in 2023, with the sequel set to release later this year as well.

Developer Colossal Order will continue general support throughout 2023, but the March and May DLC drops will be the final DLC releases for Cities Skylines.

Check out the full roadmap in the image below.

Cities Skylines DLC of 2023

The first big Cities Skylines DLC drop arrives on March 22, with three content creator packs, three radio stations, and a free update for all players.

Content Creator Packs

  • Africa in Miniature: explore Africa’s diverse architecture, vibrant colours, and unique urban mix with 28 new buildings
  • Sports Venues: All new large stadiums have realistic football, baseball, and American football animations, plus some new stats, built-in public transport, and even some smaller sports parks too
  • Shopping Malls: adds a variety of shopping malls to your city, with over 60 assets of shops like department stores, fast food chains, and even some plazas

Radio stations

  • JADIA: 16 tracks from musician Wan Shey, paying homage to the African continent
  • ‘80s movie tunes: 15 songs inspired by ‘80s movie music
  • Pop-punk radio: 16 upbeat tunes

Free DLC

  • Hubs and Transport: a free content update that improves the transport system for Cities Skylines base game as well as the After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, and Mass Transit expansions.

You can then also expect three more content creator packs in May: Industrial Evolution, Brooklyn and Queens, and Railroads of Japan, two radio packs, and a mini-expansion also being detailed soon as well.

If you want to spice up your city-building experience ahead of Cities Skylines 2, we’ve got an in-depth look at the best Cities Skylines mods you need for your game, alongside the best management games too, if you’re not feeling Paradox’s classic right now.

More from PCGamesN

A fan of getting lost in never-ending dungeons, Will is happy to try any roguelike games you throw at him - and if your game has a dodge roll in it, even better. A big fan of games like Skyrim and Halo, Will is pleased with any classics. Formerly a freelance news writer for NME.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.