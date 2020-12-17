The first of 15 free games from Epic this holiday is live, alongside “limitless” $10 coupons

As is now tradition, Epic has ramped up its regular giveaways for the holidays. Starting today, we’re getting 15 days worth of free PC games from the Epic Games Store, plus a big winter sale featuring “limitless” $10 coupons. The first giveaway is a good one, too – one of the finest city building games of all time.

Yes, Cities Skylines is now free on the Epic Games Store. You can claim it on the usual promotion page from now until December 18 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, when a mysterious new title will be rotated in. The DLC is on sale for the duration of the holiday sale, too, so you can complete your digital library of add-on content (relatively) cheaply.

The holiday sale itself lasts until January 7. Claiming your free game will get you a $10 coupon which can be used on eligible games for the duration of the sale – ‘eligible’ mostly meaning games that are out now and priced at at least $14.99. Such a purchase will get you an additional $10 coupon, and there’s no limit to the number of times you can make use of the promotion.

You can get further details on the official site, including how the regional equivalent pricing on those deals work out.

Epic isn’t revealing the free games ahead of launch, but the teaser images do appear to be colour-coded, at least. Tomorrow’s is yellow and green, so make of that what you will.