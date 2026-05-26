Cities Skylines may get the Lego treatment, as Korean ratings for new Paradox game, Persona 4 Revival, and more appear online

The Cities Skylines series has been in a strange spot for a while now. While developer Colossal Order nailed its first installment, the follow-up landed in a miserable state, with Ed Smith giving it a generous 7/10 in our Cities Skylines 2 review. Publisher Paradox Interactive shifted dev duty over to Iceflake Studios at the start of the year, and it's beginning to show signs of recovery. What better way is there to tide players over in the meantime, then, than giving them a bunch of Lego to play with? As revealed in a fresh leak from The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (GRAC), Lego Skylines is coming, and I suspect it's exactly what we all think it is.

This is the first we've heard of Lego Skylines, and unsurprisingly we have no further details for now. If it truly is Cities Skylines with Lego, then it's about time. The 2000's Rollercoaster Tycoon-adjacent Legoland game, survival crossover Lego Fortnite, and the Lego City Builder Tool on the Lego website all give glimpses, but the portfolio has long been sorely missing a proper SimCity-style simulation game. 2013's Lego City Undercover was at one point set to include a construction element, but it never materialized.

My question is who will helm the project? Colossal Order and Paradox parted ways at the end of last year, after over a decade of collaboration on various games. The go-to Lego studios, meanwhile, are all subsidiaries. TT Games is owned by Warner Bros., Creative Visions falls under 2K, and Guerrilla Games is, of course is owned by Sony. Paradox Development Studio may be tackling Lego for the first time, but I'm not so sure considering Europa Universalis V still has DLC in the pipeline for later this year. Studios can take on more than one project at a time, though, so we'll see.

Elsewhere in the GRAC rating list, first spotted by Gematsu, we see mentions of Gears of War: E-Day and Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which are both expected to arrive this year. Perhaps most interesting of all (if you're a JRPG nerd like me, at least), is that Persona 4 Revival's also popped up. Atlus has yet to slap any sort of release window on its next big remake, so we could return to Inaba sooner rather than later.

With Summer Game Fest just around the corner, it looks like we might be in for some spicy announcements. Let's just hope that whoever is working on Lego Skylines has taken all the right lessons from Cities Skylines 2.