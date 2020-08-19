This Cities: Skylines mod lets you walk and drive around your city, GTA-style

Once you’ve built a city, then you’ve got to start living in it. At least, that’s the life Cities: Skylines players have been trying to live pretty much since launch, and the thought of being able to explore your city at the human eye level has already inspired countless mods, and even an official feature in the console editions. Now a new mod aims to make the experience quite a bit smoother.

Walk n’ Drive lets you, er, walk and drive around your Cities: Skylines creations. You’ll take control of a person on the street and walk around with proper WASD movement options. Head up to a car, hit E, and you’ll take control of it. You can even pop back and forth between first and third-person perspectives.

It’s all very Streets of SimCity, and not just because it lets you drive around a town you’ve constructed in one of your favourite city building games – it also kinda just looks like an action title from 1997. The Cities: Skylines assets were clearly never meant to be seen this close up, but hey, it’s still worthwhile getting to see your own streets at ground level.

You can pick up the mod through the Steam Workshop. Future updates are set to improve the UI, add additional animations, and make other more general improvements.