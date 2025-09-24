Have you ever played a game so much that its creators honor you in some form? For most of us that's a pipedream, no matter how many hours we've put in. But that's the case with Cities Skylines, which has embraced the imaginations of high-profile players in content creator packs. The latest iteration of these includes a pack inspired by Shibuya, Japan and a map pack focusing on iconic rivers and coastlines, as well as a brand new radio station inspired by Japan's nightlife.

The first of these, Shops of Shibuya, adds a library of unique assets inspired by Japan's iconic shopping district. Designed by creator 'Stop it D,' the pack includes storefronts, boulevards, and side streets inspired by the popular area of Japan's capital. It's only a matter of time before the famous pedestrian crossing is perfectly recreated in digital form, if it hasn't been already.

As one of the best city building games around, Cities Skylines is always iterating and updating. This addition shows the level of care and detail the the developer puts into the game, and the fact that it listens to its community, too.

In addition to the Shibuya streets, Map Pack 4, designed by 'Uncle Ron,' offers ten new maps to play with. Each one is inspired by impressive rivers, dramatic landscapes, and breathtaking coastlines. Ranging from the alpine to the tropical, this is every nature lover's dream, and could provide a stunning backdrop to whatever city you want to build.

This update also adds a new radio station, Harumi Nights FM. The 16 tracks are inspired by Japan's vibrant nightlife scene, the perfect soundtrack to your Shibuya adventure. Maybe stick to a chilled Spotify playlist or whale noises for cities built on the new maps, though.

Cities Skylines' Shops of Shibuya, Map Pack 4, and Harumi Nights FM are available on Steam now for a combined price of $14.37 / £12.03. You can buy them as a bundle here, or grab them individually.

