One of the things you always want from a sequel is the same, but more. The original Citizen Sleeper is an RPG that focuses around a discarded android housing a simulated human personality, trying to find its way in a colossal space station that’s half abandoned and falling apart. The sequel, Citizen Sleeper 2 Starward Vector, looks to follow on with similar themes and mechanics, but add more – much more. You can also give it a try for free as part of Steam Next Fest.

While the first game was expansive in its own way, allowing you to slowly open up new areas to explore the massive space station you found yourself in, Citizen Sleeper 2 is cranking the scale up to an altogether different level. In this RPG you’ll be able to head out across a series of habitats and asteroids in the Starward Belt, using a stolen spaceship to undertake missions and stay ahead of the corporation that made you, and the criminal gang that once owned you.

As you blast off into the void you’ll meet new allies, some of whom you’ll recruit to serve as crew on your spaceship. By completing contracts you’ll be able to upgrade your craft, earn resources you’ll need to buy food and other supplies, and slowly uncover your past and earn yourself a future.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Citizen Sleeper 2 will continue to use the same dice-based decision making system that made the first game work so well as an immersive, narrative experience, albeit with a few upgrades. By rolling every turn you’ll gather yourself a pool of dice, which you can then slot into various activities and options. Certain rewards require certain rolls and if you don’t have them you’ll either have to wait for another day, or try a different option. When you’ve only got limited dice in front of you and a huge amount of stuff to do – some critical to your success – you naturally find yourself in a game of resource management, with only so much you can achieve at any one time.

If this sequel manages to continue the type of well-crafted narrative experience seen in the first game, adds a few new surprises and tweaks to the dice rolling system, and successfully expands the setting, Citizen Sleeper 2 may prove to be one of the most exciting RPGs of 2025.

If you’d like to try it out for yourself, the Citizen Sleeper 2 demo can be played for free until Monday October 21. Head over to Steam to learn more about this space-bound android adventure.

Should this not provide the narrative action you’re looking for, our guides to the best cyberpunk games and the best story games will help you find exactly what’s been missing in your life.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.