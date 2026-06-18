This week's Epic Games Store free games include an RPG you'll never forget and a stylish rhythm shooter

I shouldn't have to do too much work to sell you on free gifts, but this week's Epic Games Store freebies include one I'll advocate for with my whole heart. We've got another pair of rather distinct experiences to look forward to: one a narrative-first RPG where choice is at the heart of the experience, the other a stylish, rhythm-led blast-em up. Don't delay on this one, snatch up both Citizen Sleeper and Robobeat while you can, because you'll be in for a good time whichever you choose to play first.

I'll start by talking about Citizen Sleeper, because it's an experience that's stuck with me rather vividly even four years on from its arrival. Part of the beauty of getting it handed to you for free is that you don't need to read up on the specifics to decide if you're going to put your hard-earned cash down for it, so if you already know that you love sci-fi and cyberpunk-adjacent tales then I'd highly recommend just dipping in sight unseen. I promise you won't regret it.

Still need a little more convincing? In that case, I'll explain the gist: you're a 'sleeper,' a human consciousness placed into a robotic body that was trapped under the control of a capitalist corporation. Having escaped to a fringe space station on the outskirts called Erlin's Eye, you roll dice and make decisions as to how you're going to spend your time, doing the best you can to survive while eluding the company that would really like you back. It's a triumph of mechanics and storytelling that I still think about to this day.

If you're looking for something a little less thinky and more action-first, Robotbeat is the perfect companion piece. Part rhythm-shooter, part roguelike, it puts you in the shoes of notorious bounty hunter Ace as they bounce through a "twisted techno playground" in pursuit of their latest target. Queue plenty of wall-running, bunny-hopping, and slide-shooting as you blast your way past everyone who stands in your way.

The hook here, quite literally, is that all the action takes place to the music, and you're able to upload your own custom music and trim it to act as the soundtrack to your next run. If you'd rather stick to what's already there, you'll spot some inclusions from boomer-shooter royalty like Dusk and Ultrakill among the existing OST. Robobeat feels like the next evolution of games like Metal: Hellsinger and BPM: Bullets Per Minute - if you like those, you'll find plenty to love here too.

Citizen Sleeper and Robobeat are both free via the Epic Games Store this week, available to claim between Thursday June 18 and Thursday June 25 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. Grab them here while the offer lasts.

This definitely lands for me as one of the best weeks for the Epic Games Store giveaway in quite a while, and we've got another winner on the way next time with the upcoming Roller Coaster Tycoon 3, which will be accompanied by 2D action-platformer Voidwrought.