Grab a free Steam key for Manor Lords' cozy rival City Tales and its adorable new DLC

Whether you're a hardened, embattled League of Legends player or a hardcore Europa Universalis enthusiast, sometimes you just need a little bit of cozy. City Tales scratches that itch, with its cartoon aesthetic and more relaxed approach to strategy giving you the Manor Lords experience without the grit. Perhaps the most exciting addition for me is the new Fluffy Companions DLC. Yes, you can now own another virtual pupper: congratulations!

If you're unfamiliar with City Tales, the premise is pretty simple. You build your own medieval hamlet, watch it grow, and manage your people. With nine skilled companions to help you and a collection of stunning decorations, you can create your own Disney-esque fantasy realm, or go a bit more rustic. The choice is yours, but as someone whose eyes are firmly fixed on the Fable release date, my mind is on the latter.

Having just launched in 1.0 on Thursday January 29, City Tales sits at a 90% rating on Steam, landing it in the 'very positive' category, which puts it among some of the best city building games like Manor Lords and Against the Storm.

But things have just gotten even better. The aforementioned Fluffy Companions DLC has arrived, bringing everything from dogs and cats to sheep and squirrels, adding a little bit more life to your township and its surroundings. City Tales even integrates your fuzzy pals into every element of the game's design. Your villages will shepherd sheep from one pen to another, adorable stray cats will roam the streets, and the elite among your population will meander around on horseback. You can also bring your noble steeds inside your castle for decoration, and some rarer structures will spawn idling cats, so make sure you keep an eye out for them.

All animals have their own unique idle effects and sounds, and - yes - you can, in fact, pet the dog. And sheep. And everything, really. Priorities, after all.

To celebrate City Tales' 1.0 launch, we're giving away Steam codes for both the base game and the Fluffy Companions DLC to 20 lucky winners. If you're already sold and want to try it immediately, there's a demo on Steam right now, and the base game is discounted by 35% (currently $14.94 / £12.55 until Thursday, February 12). You can either pick it up here, or let luck take the wheel and enter our giveaway using the box below.



PCGN - City Tales + Fluffy Companions DLC giveaway





The giveaway runs until Monday January 9 at 5am PST / 8am EST/ 1pm GMT / 2pm CEST, and we'll contact all winners via email. So, if you're looking to while away the hours with your new furry pals, make sure you get your details in before then for a chance to win.