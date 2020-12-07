Civ 6’s December update will let you tell the AI to leave you alone

Civilization VI’s 2020 will end, not with a bang, but with a very modest and community-focused series of changes and balance tweaks as part of its December 2020 patch. Due out at the end of next week, the update’s details have just been put out over social media, with many of the upcoming additions stemming from player suggestions.

The ‘official’ headline feature is the city state picker, a new game setup option which allows you to curate a custom list of which city states will and won’t appear in any given game. City states will be listed by type, and you simply check/uncheck the ones you want for your list. If you want to be a real tyrant, you can even ban all city states of a certain type from appearing. Depending on your other settings, this won’t guarantee every city-state on your list will appear in the match, but it will determine the pool of options that the game will draw from.

Of course, the real star of the show is the inclusion of a ‘stop asking me’ button, which can be deployed if a particular Civ 6 leader is pestering you with requests too much. This is coming as part of a broader sweep on AI so that interaction with other Civ 6 civs is more believable. Finally, Gandhi can just get off my case already.

Other changes will involve passes on new content released this year, including a sweep for the ‘Secret Societies’ mode, and stopping those horse-loving Byzantium players from getting free cavalry all the time. There is also some further Gathering Storm-only content and tweaks that will target all rulesets, the details of which will be revealed in the full patch notes next week.

There is perhaps a potential teaser for what’s coming next in the above video, as a couple of the developers sign off with various props. It could also be nothing, but the general theme of the closing message is to prepare yourself for another year of Civilization (VI?) content.

More like this: The best Civ 6 mods

The Civilization VI December patch will be released next week on Thursday, December 17.