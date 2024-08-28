If you’re excited for Civilization 7, get Civ 6 for just $3

The Humble Bundle Summer Spectacular Sale has discounts on over 5,000 titles and DLCs. This is especially good news for fans of strategy games, as there are some absolute classics available at heavily slashed prices, including Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 at 95% off (just $2.99 / £2.49), and that’s not even the only game with that much of a huge discount applied.

The Civilization 7 release date draws nearer all the time, but Civilization 6, which earned a spot on our list of the best strategy games, is still very much worth playing before then. Its new, revamped city-building mechanics and the religion-based victory conditions will no doubt pave the way for some amazing experiences in its sequel.

In our Civilization 6 review, we scored it a 9/10, and our reviewer commented “Civilization 6 is a wonderful game that’ll keep us one-more-turning for as long as it damn well pleases.” So if it’s been a long time since you last got to really sink into a game, that next opportunity might be just around the corner for you.

Civ 6 isn’t the only game that’s had its price slashed, though. XCOM 2 is an instant classic (it’s weird to think it’s already eight years old) and if you’ve been waiting for a good time to get it, I can’t imagine it getting any cheaper than a measly $2.99 / £1.74. Together with its War of the Chosen DLC, it’s one of the best turn-based strategy games.

While they’re not all 95% off, here are all the best strategy game deals we found in the Humble Summer Sale:

This sale runs until Sunday, September 2, 2024, so don’t miss your chance to get these bargains. There likely won’t be another Humble sale like this until sometime in December.

Read our list of the best RTS games for a few recommendations that should appeal to most strategy fans. Our best RPG games list is also worth a look if you prefer the smaller-scale strategy of RPGs.

Follow us on Google News so that you don’t ever miss cool stories like this one. Meanwhile, if you get the PCGamesN Deals Finder can help ensure you never miss out on gaming bargains.