We cover a lot of strategy games at PCGamesN – between Cities Skylines 2, the upcoming Frostpunk 2, updates to Stellaris, Manor Lords, and dozens more, it’s been a busy 18 months. And then, despite all this competition and would-be new blood, Firaxis confirms Civilization 7 and reminds everyone that it’s still, after 33 years, top of the genre food chain. Civ 6 is excellent; the sequel should be even better. But while we wait for launch, Firaxis just made its upcoming 4X opus sound even more promising by confirming that one aggravating feature will be cut entirely.

The Civilization 7 release date is on its way and the entire strategy game genre is about to be tectonically changed by the return of the biggest series of them all. But while Firaxis continues work on the next Civ, it’s also sharing plenty of updates and insights into development and the big changes that we can expect. More information on Civilization 7’s gameplay and world are coming soon, but in the meantime, Firaxis’ new community manager Sarah Engel confirms a small but notable update to Civ 6, that will also rollover into the sequel.

“I wanted to provide a quick update,” Engel writes to the Civ community. “Earlier today, the 2K launcher has been removed from Civ 6 on Steam, with plans to also remove it on Epic in the near future. I’m also confirming that Civ 7 will not utilize the 2K Launcher.”

If your desktop feels crowded with first-party launchers, or you just wish you could skip that little extra step between downloading, booting, and playing Civilization 7 when it arrives, this is good news – as a certified pedant when it comes to tidiness and organization, anything that cuts down on the digital clutter is a win so far as I’m concerned. But that’s not the only good news regarding Civ 7 lately, as the 4X game has just gotten a new launch window.

