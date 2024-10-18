I have a tendency in games like Civilization 7 to turtle. I get a few cities on the go and then sit behind walls, building and researching while stubbornly refusing to actually recruit an army. This means that as the game progresses into the middle eras, I can’t expand anymore and if someone wants to take me down they usually can. New leader Ashoka looks like he might be able to help players like me, especially thanks to a secondary DLC persona he has to offer.

You see, there are two personas for Ashoka – one is extremely peaceful and focused around keeping everyone fed while making friends, and the other encourages you to hop into a spot of war. The first Civilization 7 persona Ashoka has is called the World Renouncer, and is inspired by the Mauryan Emperor’s later life when he had given up his warlike ways and taken up Buddhism. In the strategy game, this works by him having the Dhammaraja ability which adds food in cities when there’s excess happiness and when there’s a celebration, with buildings also adding extra happiness.

He’s also got the Without Sorrow agenda, where he gets an improved relationship with the player with the most happiness while losing it with the person who has the least. Combine all this with his diplomatic and expansionist attributes and you’re looking at a ruler who will slowly take over the map, but won’t be horrible about it. At least everyone will end up well fed under his rule.

However, just like real life, Ashoka wasn’t always this way. Before he renounced violence he was an expansionist warlord who killed several of his brothers to take the throne. Hence if you own the Founders Content Pack DLC, you’ll get access to the much more warlike World Conqueror persona – which also comes as part of the Civilization 7 Founders Edition.

Here he’ll push you into the fight much more often, which is great for players like me who refuse to ever get involved in conflict. In order to get some units out in the world he gets increased production in cities with excess happiness thanks to the Devaraja ability, which also increases settlement production in those not founded by you – which gives you a great incentive to invade. This ability also sets off a celebration when you declare war, and your troops will be stronger fighting against fortified districts while a celebration is ongoing.

His Without Regret agenda will decrease your relationship with the leader with the biggest lands while upping the one with the player who has the least, and while still a charming diplomat, he’s much more militaristic.

All this means that whether or not you’re a peace lover or a war hungry tyrant, Ashoka has options for you. However, if you’re playing as the World Conqueror you’d better watch out for the other recently revealed leader, Trung Trac, as they offer a way to clamp down on any warlike civilizations that threaten to surge to a domination victory.

You can read more about Ashoka over on the official Civilization 7 blog. Should you be hungry for more 4X news, our guide to the Civilization 7 release date will keep you up to speed, and you can learn if you’re ready to dive in with our guide to all Civilization 7 system requirements.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.