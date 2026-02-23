Civilization 7's biggest free update is almost here and, with a 40% discount, now is the ideal time to buy

I have a vivid memory of watching my dad play Civilization 2 on the PlayStation as a kid. It looked impenetrable from the outside with a sea of menus, tiny units, and decisions I couldn't begin to parse, but it has never billed itself as a spectator sport. My own entry came years later when Civilization 5 dropped to a fiver in a sale, cheap enough to rope a few friends in. It clicked immediately, being more forgiving than real-time strategy games with no rush strategies, no unit spam, and simultaneous turns that respected everyone's time. Perhaps Civilization 7 could be your entry point, with a 40% discount at Fanatical right now, bringing the price down to $41.99 / £35.99.

The latest in Sid Meier's 4X strategy game series is admittedly a departure from what we know. In an attempt to reinvigorate the series, Firaxis introduced the Age system, splitting the game up into three distinct phases. Whereas older games had you choose a leader and the civ comes part and parcel, Civilization 7 decouples the two. You'll stick with whichever leader you choose from start to finish, but you're currently required to swap civilizations as you progress from Antiquity to Exploration, and finally the Modern era.

I'll always praise innovation and taking risks rather than reusing the same formula we're all used to, but the system doesn't have the same replayability when the novelty wears off. While the soft reset remains fun, having to re-engage in the decision-making process as your cities return to towns at the start of a new Age, having to change tack under a new leader with different abilities sometimes feels like a chore.

Fortunately, the developers have been listening to player feedback, and the upcoming free Test of Time update looks like a return to form. Celebrating the game's first year anniversary, you'll once again be able to main a single civilization throughout, starting the game from any age with whoever you want at the helm.

Update 1.3.2 also comes with a rework to Victories, honing in on Military, Economy, Culture, and Science as four areas you can claim dominance, and replaces Legacy Paths with a new system called Triumphs, which attempts to make the pathways feel less rigid. Instead of pushing you down a set pathway, predetermining your strategy and backing you into a corner, Triumphs will be more freeflowing challenges that plug into the six main Attributes: Militaristic, Cultural, Scientific, Economic, Diplomatic, and Expansionist.

The Test of Time update is due this Spring, but even without the free expansion, Civilization 7 is worth every penny with its 40% discount on Humble Bundle. It's a fine attempt at redefining the 4X genre while still carrying the torch as the flagship franchise. It's not flawless, but it most certainly has a bright future ahead with what's in store.

This deal is available until Thursday, February 26, 2026. Make sure you grab it by then if you want to make sure you get a good price. To quote Ed in our Civilization 7 review, "[The game] is fantastic, and perhaps the best expression of the conventional 4X game," so it's well worth buying.