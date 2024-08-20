It was only a short while ago that we got our first glimpse of Civilization 7, the much anticipated latest entry to the long running series. As with any fresh instalment to classics from the strategy genre—games like Homeworld 3, Company of Heroes 3, Total War: Pharaoh, or Age of Empires 4—there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the next Civilization, especially regarding when it’s set to come out. Gamescom’s Opening Night Live has just revealed that date, and, fortunately, it’s much sooner than many might have anticipated.

Civilization 7 looks to continue in the vein of past entries to the strategy game series. As is traditionally the case, players will be able to select from an array of historical leaders, construct an alternate version of a real nation, and guide it through the ages as it collaborates and competes with the international community for power, whether through military conquest or cultural, economic, or scientific prowess. It won’t be long until we see how it evolves the prior games’ formula, though. The Civilization 7 release date has now been announced, and it’s not far off at all.

The Civilization 7 release date is now confirmed for February 11, 2024.

