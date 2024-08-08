There are few games as anticipated, at least in PC gaming circles, as Civilization 7. Each game in the series explores a different take on history and what it means to grow as a civilization throughout the eons. While the sixth game remains strong after plenty of updates, it has been eight years since it launched and the feeling is generally that we’re due another entry. That may be coming true sooner than many might have expected, with new Civilization 7 launch window information dropping as part of Take-Two’s new earnings report.

The existence of Civilization 7 has been known for a long time, following on from an announcement made by Firaxis head Heather Hazen back in February 2023. After that, things went very quiet indeed until a teaser trailer for the 4X game was shown off at Summer Game Fest in June of this year. That marked fans’ first real confirmation that the game is actually on its way, with the Civilization 7 release date set for some time in 2025.

Aside from that reveal, there isn’t much information available about the game just yet. The teaser trailer was just that – very teaser-y – with no details about a change in direction, the game’s focus, or if it’ll adhere to the hex-based systems utilized in the last two titles. The big reveal for its vision and how it plays is coming very soon, as a new Civilization 7 gameplay trailer will be part of Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 20.

Now there looks to be movement once again, as Take-Two Interactive – the videogame holding company that owns 2K Games, publisher of Civilization 7 – has released its current earnings report. In it, the Civilization 7 launch window is confirmed for quarter four of the 2025 fiscal year.

All of which means that Civilization 7 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, between the beginning of January and the end of March. Obviously this is still yet to be fully confirmed with a full launch date, and as this is the games industry, absolutely anything can happen in the next few months.

