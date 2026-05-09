Civilization 7's "Time-Tested" civs created a new balance problem, but Firaxis found the ideal solution

The tale of Civilization 7 and its controversial Ages system is now written into history, but it's all about to change with the launch of the Test of Time update. This allows you to carry a single civ through the entire timeline rather than switching out at key junctures. That sounds simple enough, but it presents a whole host of problems due to the underlying balance of the 4X game. In a new blog post, Firaxis Games Design Lead Matt Owens explains how it's solved this by giving its factions ways to adapt to eras outside of their heyday.

Owens starts by recounting the frustrations around the way Civilization 7 altered its fundamentals "without even the option to keep telling that same meta-historical tale." He notes that swapping between civs with each age removed some of the sandbox fantasy of "taking the Mayans to the moon, or engaging in nuclear armageddon as Gandhi." It didn't even necessarily deliver the intended message of "history is built in layers" either, because "transitions felt less like layering and more like replacements."

To solve that, you'll now be able to carry any chosen civ through the full timeline. Each of them still marks out one period as their 'Apex Age,' "where they stand at the height of their power." But outside of that, you're free to use them in what's branded a 'Time-Tested Age,' whether it occurs before or after the Apex. This poses some potential issues, however. Take Ancient Rome as an example: the Roman Legions might rule the battlefield in the early days of a playthrough, but they can't realistically match up as technology evolves.

This was less of a problem in past Civ games, but here you'd be at a natural disadvantage against someone swapping between several civilizations, each at their peak. Owens explains how Firaxis is solving this. Unique abilities typically start the same, but will often scale in power or effectiveness based on the era, such as a gold bonus getting larger with each subsequent Age.

Unique units, however, will become obsolete over time. "While Roman Legions may still dominate the early Antiquity Age, a Time-Tested Rome in Exploration is smart enough to modernize by trading in their gladii and scuta for pike and shot." In order to "recapture the spirit of the Legion," Traditions will offer you ways to compensate. Pick up 'Liminatei,' for example, and you'll earn combat strength on your infantry that matches those bonuses of old.

Unique infrastructure will remain buildable for as long as you stay as that single faction, although it can only be carried forward rather than backwards. To help you fill in the gaps, there's a new Civic tool called Syncretism, which will let you borrow tricks from other "associated" civilizations. You can either adopt unique infrastructure or units, or focus inwards on your own strengths for a new Tradition and an extra Tradition slot.

The example Owens gives is the Inca in early Antiquity. If you're worried about conflict, you could use Syncretism to grab the Burning Arrow ranged unit from Mississippi. Alternatively, supercharge your Science and Production with Mayan infrastructure, or keep to the Incan ways with the Huaca Tradition to grow your Mountain-adjacent settlements faster. You're only allowed one of the three per Time-Tested Age, but this gives you much more flexibility to adapt.

"We wanted to give Time-Tested civs some unique gameplay outside of their Apex Age, so they could feel powerful in a different way," Owens explains. "We also wanted to honor the idea of 'history in layers.' Now players can maintain their core identity by staying as one civ throughout all Ages, while still optionally layering in the impressive pieces of other civs in a meaningful way." He emphasizes, "The power of choice here is as important as ever."

Syncretism is just one of the Civics that can appear on the unique Civics tree that Time-Tested civs will be able to access outside of their Apex Age. "Evaluating this specific problem started out as a tall order," Owens notes, "we needed over 100 new unique Civic trees to ensure coverage across the complete game. So we decided to approach it systemically, finding a way that didn't balloon the size of a civ unrealistically, while still giving each its own unique feel."

Each unique Civic tree is therefore built of "a few bespoke parts plus a few 'common but personalized' ones." You'll get one option that's "crafted specifically for that civ in that Time-Tested Age," one for the Age based on their attributes, which is shared across all factions with that attribute set, and finally the aforementioned Syncretism option. "There is a lot of detail to discover here," Owens concludes.

The Civilization 7 Test of Time update launches on Tuesday May 19. If you'll pardon the phrasing, it promises to start a completely new era for the much-maligned entry. Owens says Firaxis has "already got some nifty ideas in the pipe for where we might take things next," but remarks, "I think just about everyone here on the Civ team is looking forward to what players have to say about the 1.4.0 release." I certainly am.