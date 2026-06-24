Civ 7 adds new maps, hotseat multiplayer, and more impactful governments - plus another pricey DLC bundle

A new Civilization 7 update has just followed up Firaxis' recent Test of Time overhaul with continued upgrades to core systems, a new map type designed to craft more organic-feeling locales, and the introduction of hotseat multiplayer. Alongside it comes the launch of the latest piece of Civ 7 DLC, Brush and Blade, which introduces new factions and leaders from the history of both Japan and Korea. The early response to that expansion has been one of frustration, however, with many users criticizing the price at a time when the fundamentals of the game are still being adjusted.

The Civilization 7 Test of Time update was supposed to be the start of a brand new era for the historical 4X game. So far, it hasn't exactly set the world on fire, at least when it comes to shifting the narrative among those submitting Steam reviews, which remain just marginally above the 50% positive mark. It is still a marked improvement, however, and Firaxis isn't stopping there, with Civ 7 update 1.4.1 designed to continue that work.

The most significant change here is the ongoing improvements to the Happiness stat, which we'll get to in a moment, but first comes a few other features of note. Hotseat multiplayer has been introduced as an extra option, allowing you to have multiple people playing on the same device, switching out once your turn is finished. I can't imagine the market for this is huge these days, but it fires up my nostalgia neurons, and I can appreciate that.

There's a new archipelago map type, which takes over from the old incarnation (that one, which had a rather distinct east-west split, has been renamed to 'archipelago hemispheres'). The updated variant incorporates "two regions of archipelagos that are randomly placed, with a smattering of distant lands elsewhere on the map." It's built using the game's new Voronoi map generation tech, which should result in "less repetition, more randomness, and a more organic feel overall."

Let's talk about Happiness. Rather than simply being a binary yes/no, this has now reverted to a more nuanced system akin to older games, with five stages ranging from 'angry' to 'ecstatic.' Alongside that change, governmental choices now have more of a direct impact on how this is calculated, with each option offering a passive ability that becomes immediately active as well as the two possible celebrations. Celebrations, meanwhile, will now be harder to earn and shorter when they occur, because they were too easy to activate before.

Alongside all of those improvements comes the new DLC package, Brush and Blade Collection. This is available now, although you'll only get access to the Japan side of things at launch. There's new leader Toyotomi Hideyoshi, known as the nation's "second great unifier" from the late Sengoku period, along with the Heian Japan and Sengoku Japan civs. You'll also get all four wonders in the bundle out of the gate: Mireuksa, Nirayama Reverberatory Furnace, Seongsan Ilchulbong, and Nachi Falls.

At some point between now and September, the Korean side of the equation will arrive. This includes famed Admiral Yi Sun-Sin, regarded as a national hero for his success against the Japanese navy during its attempted invasions of Korea in the late 16th century. The two Korean civs will be the dynasties of Goryeo and Joseon, which together carried the nation through nearly a millenium.

Civilization 7 DLC Brush and Blade Collection is out now, priced at $29.99 / £24.99. That puts it in line with other existing packs, and much like those, its early reviews have put it into the negative, with just 38% of the players who have submitted a response so far recommending it. A lot of the comments are positive about the actual content, but most note that the price is too high for what's here, especially given that it isn't included in the premium Civ 7 Founder's Edition, and the core game is still being improved at the same time.