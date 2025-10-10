As triple-A fatigue sets in for some, we're seeing small, often slightly strange indie games take off like almost never before. Schedule 1, R.E.P.O, Peak, and, most recently, Megabonk have all carved their name into videogame history, while some blockbuster titans have floundered. Of course, I'd be remiss to leave Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 off that list - it's my personal GOTY so far, after all. But what are Sandfall's picks? One dev's answer surprised me.

It's been a stacked year for well-reviewed games, which inevitably means a competitive awards season. There's Hollow Knight Silksong, followed by 2025's highest-rated game so far, Hades 2. We've also got Blue Prince, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f - the list goes on, and on, and on. But, for me, Expedition 33 is the one to beat.

I recently spoke to Sandfall's CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche and COO Francois Meurisse to discuss the RPG's new "thank you" update and what the future of the Clairiverse (a term I have now coined) looks like. But awards season lurks on the horizon, so I ask the duo what they think their chances look like, and if they've got any personal picks that they'd want to win.

"[GOTY] isn't something we really aim for; it should just be a consequence of making a good game, not really the goal," Broche tells me. "Our philosophy is that we've already achieved so much more than we wanted to achieve. We've received so many beautiful messages from players around the world saying that the game changed their lives and helped them through tough times. There's so much love, and we are, in exchange, so grateful.

"What we are creating games for, at least on my side, is to produce some real emotional resonance with people. [Expedition 33] was already a win because we've achieved this, so the award would be a nice little bonus. That being said, there are so many good games this year that it's fine if we don't get it - it's perfectly okay and we'll be happy anyway."

"I'm totally aligned with what Guillame said," Meurisse continues. "It's not a goal in itself. It would be presumptuous to say we wouldn't be happy if we get some nominations and awards - I see awards as a reward for the fans. I'm touched and moved by how many fans are saying 'oh Expedition 33 should get this award or this award,' so if we get something, the fans will also be super, super happy.

"In terms of [personal picks], I don't know if it's a serious one, but I'm spending way too much time on Megabonk right now," Broche laughs. "It's my life," he exclaims. "Help me!" Honestly, I can see some real fear in his eyes - blink twice if you're okay, Guillame.

Megabonk is, of course, the roguelike bullet hell mash-up that's a bit like Vampire Survivors meets Risk of Rain. It's recently blown up on Steam, hitting over 100k concurrents, and it only seems to be getting bigger. In a year of surprise smash-hits, it's one of the real standouts.

While there have been a whole slew of amazing games this year, my heart still belongs to Expedition 33. Between its soundtrack, lovable cast of characters, and tough as nails combat, it delivered what I was left yearning for in the wake of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. I can't wait for whatever comes after its biggest update yet.

