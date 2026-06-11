Grab a free Steam key for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with our giveaway

What is there to say about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that hasn't been said before? It's one of the most beautiful, well-written, engaging RPGs I've ever played, bar none. Everyone deserves a chance to experience its wonderful characters, hard-hitting combat, and haunting soundtrack - and you can with our giveaway. We have ten Expedition 33 Steam codes up for grabs thanks to our friends over at Kepler Interactive, and here's how you can win.

Set in a dark fantasy version of Belle Époque France, you must lead a team on a mission to destroy the malevolent entity, the Paintress. With a stellar cast of actors and a fascinating twist on regular turn-based action, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 grabbed me from the first minute, and didn't let go until the last, which was tens of hours more than I expected, to be honest.

To say that Expedition 33 came out of nowhere is an understatement; Sandfall Interactive was only founded in 2020 and blew everyone out of the water with its debut release. The RPG became an instant classic, gaining critical acclaim and later, a clean sweep at The Game Awards in 2025. There's even talk of a movie in the works, which would normally give me more than a hint of trepidation, but the source material here is so compelling that I'm just excited to see how it turns out.

If you want to jump into Expedition 33 right away, you're in luck. Kepler Interactive is having a publisher sale on Steam right now until Thursday, 18 June, where you can pick up the celebrated RPG with a 20% discount, with even deeper discounts available on titles such as Pacific Drive and Sifu. Head over to Steam to take advantage of the sale, or try your luck with our giveaway by using the box below. We're giving away ten free keys to ten lucky winners - and we've got a Pacific Drive giveaway running, too.



PCGN - Kepler's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 giveaway





The giveaway runs until Thursday June 18, at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, and we will contact all winners via email shortly after. Good luck to everyone who enters, and Godspeed to everyone taking on the Paintress. For those who come after.