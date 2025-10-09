Clash Royale codes October 2025 and how to redeem

What are the new Clash Royale codes? As one of many mobile-first games you can officially play on PC these days, it might surprise you to learn that Clash Royale codes do actually exist. Regularly updated with new emotes and other goodies, Clash Royale redeem codes are the easiest way to get otherwise premium items for the low, low cost of nothing at all. If you're fast enough, that is.

As long as you're willing to make a Supercell account, Clash Royale freebies can be yours. And if you're running this light tactics title on a second screen, consider pairing it with the best turn-based games for maximum efficiency. Feel up to a challenge? Risk your rank by attempting to squeeze a round in between the ladder queues of some of the best strategy games instead.

All Clash Royale codes

Here are all the redeem codes for Clash Royale:

ANGRYFURNACE - Angry Furnace emote

- Angry Furnace emote BLOWTHEMAWAY - Baby dragon emote

Expired codes:

FIREFIREFIRE

SHARETHEGOLD

ONEMAGICGIFT

How do I redeem Clash Royale codes?

You can redeem Clash Royale codes as soon as you complete the short tutorial. Once you confirm the reward, it should pop up immediately in-game or when you next log in.

Here's how to redeem Clash Royale codes:

Search for 'Supercell Store' in your regular search engine.

Select Clash Royale on the game select page.

Log in with your Supercell ID.

Scroll to the bottom of the Clash Royale store webpage.

Enter a working Clash Royale code.

Hit 'Submit'.

Confirm the reward.

To redeem Clash Royale creator codes, scroll to the bottom of the in-game store page instead. Rather than grant you freebies, Clash Royale creator codes give a little kickback to the corresponding content creator whenever you make an in-game store purchase.

How do I get more Clash Royale codes?

New Clash Royale codes are periodically posted to the game's socials. Follow the account on your preferred social media platform to spot new codes as they're posted, or check back here every couple of days to see what's new.

As for how often new Clash Royale codes drop, the dragon emote code was posted to the Clash Royale Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages on September 11, 2025. This was around three weeks after the previous new CR code.

Used up all the working Clash Royale codes? While you wait for more in-game freebies to drop, check out the latest Raid codes or Umamusume Pretty Derby codes for more prizes while you play on the go. And if you're looking for a new obsession, we've curated a list of the best gacha games around.