The first Cloverpit update has just been released, and it's making the most deliciously satisfying, 'one more turn' roguelike since Balatro even more compelling with the introduction of a highly requested ramp-up feature to reward big wins. Developer Panik Arcade is celebrating a massive 300,000 sales across the first four days, securing itself a much-deserved spot as one of the best roguelikes in a year positively overflowing with them.

It's great to see Cloverpit hitting the proverbial Steam jackpot, because its grimdark twist on the Balatro format is already digging its hooks under my skin. Tasking you with rolling a rusty slot machine to pay off your debt to a sinister captor, its more horror-tinged atmosphere serves to make the big payouts feel even sweeter as you buy yourself a little more time, and the slightest sliver of hope for freedom.

"First off, a massive thank you to everyone who bought and played our game," Panik Arcade writes in a new blog post. "300,000 copies sold in just four days, and we're just two little Italian devs… mamma mia, this is a dream come true. And can you believe it? Most of the top streamers picked up our game, and at one point, we even had more Twitch viewers than Fortnite. Never in our wildest dreams."

The team says it's "closely reviewing all your feedback, both here [on Steam] and on our Discord," and "working hard to address issues and improve the game." Cloverpit patch 1.1 is the first step on that path, and while it's mostly focused on bug fixes, it does introduce a "fan-requested feature" that I'm very glad to see.

Now, in tune with Balatro's biggest combos, "the slot machine's animation speeds up when those crazy combos kick in." I'm impressed by this rapid implementation, which will elevate an already-compelling game to new heights. Panik has also sped up the longer visuals for big wins a bit, and the transition speed now also impacts the animations of patterns and charm triggers, letting you ramp up the pace even more.

Alongside this, the team has made several other changes. It's fixed the hard limit for equippable charms to 33, rectified the full collection achievement not unlocking, and put a stop to an exploit caused by dropping the powerful giant mushroom into a drawer. The Dung Beetle will no longer count discards twice, and Sardines now correctly combo with Cloverfield.

Cloverpit patch 1.1 is live now. It's also still on a 10% discount until Friday October 10, so you can grab it for just $8.99 / £7.65. Read through the full patch notes courtesy of Panik Arcade. Note that, due to some of the charm changes, you might notice a few issues if you're continuing an old run.

