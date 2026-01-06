Get Code Vein 2 at a tasty discount if you pre-order the upcoming anime soulslike now

The first game may have had a few issues, but in my personal opinion, Code Vein remains one of the best soulslikes for its style alone. Before Elden Ring and the later titles it inspired took the world by storm, it was a daring attempt at an anime-infused action RPG, but with combat that flowed as much as the blood in the game does. Code Vein 2 looks like it's going to have even more unique offerings, and right now, you can pre-order it at a brilliant discount before launch.

With the same tantalizingly dark atmosphere that games like Bloodborne nail effortlessly, Code Vein 2 looks to be a true sequel to an underrated gem. Set in a world where vampiric Revenants and humans coexist, an unexpected event turns the former into monstrous creatures called Horrors, and as a hunter, it's up to you to go back in time and stop humanity from collapsing.

Like any soulslike worth its salt, Code Vein 2 requires you to carefully read enemy movements so you can avoid certain death while fighting against the game's Horrors. You use the blood of your foes to fuel powerful skills, letting you dish out major damage. It looks like a brilliant push-and-pull, a dancing of swords and axes that will keep you on your toes with each fight. Of course, it's all enhanced by the flash and bombastic action that the first Code Vein is known for.

In our Code Vein 2 preview, Ken said that "The [game] is an evolution fans will appreciate, while its all-new world and story means you don't need to be acquainted with the first to enjoy what it has to offer." So even if you've only just heard about Code Vein for the first time, you can dive straight in with the sequel - at least you haven't had to wait seven agonizing years like the rest of us.

The Code Vein 2 release date is Thursday, January 29, 2026, so it's not too far away now. If you're keen to play it as soon as it launches, you can score a copy for just $59.59 / £46.74 from Fanatical, a 15% discount before it even releases. There are also 15% discounts on the deluxe and ultimate versions of the game, so if you want the expansion DLC and costume packs for your character, this is the cheapest place to buy them.

So, if the new year has you yearning for a new game, you won't have to wait long to get what might just turn out to be the soulslike highlight of 2026. It's even better knowing you get it at a discount, too, especially when those who pre-ordered it on Steam will be paying the full price. Suckers.