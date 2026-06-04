College Football 27 may finally be coming to PC for the first time

It looks like EA Sports is about to score a massive touchdown with PC gamers, as College Football 27 is set to be the first entry in the series that isn't exclusive to Xbox and PlayStation. Two years after its heralded return, reports claim that the football simulator is coming to PC this summer - and EA Sports may have accidentally confirmed it too.

For fans of the college game like me, the 12-year absence of an NCAA football title felt like an eternity. That's why I, like so many, was unbelievably excited to hear of its return in 2024, renamed EA Sports College Football. There was a tinge of disappointment, though, with the developers deciding to only release the game on consoles. While fans were hopeful that the lack of a PC version was just for the first year, the sports game was also exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Finally, after months of rumors, it seems that the wait for College Football on PC is about to end.

Speculation first started flying on June 2, when EA Sports announced Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy as the cover stars for College Football 27. In a paragraph down at the bottom of the press release, it says, "EA Play members can get a ten-hour early access trial starting July 2, while EA Play Pro members can play starting July 6." While this may seem innocuous at first reading, it actually tells us a great deal, as EA Play Pro is only available on PC.

Now, a report from Insider Gaming says that College Football 27 is coming to PC this year and has been in development since the franchise returned in 2024. According to the report, a PC release has been a "priority" for EA Sports, but concerns regarding their licensing agreements were the reason it has taken two years.

The College Football series licenses real college athletes through the Collegiate Licensing Company, paying players a fee to use their name and likeness in the game. With any release on PC likely to be modded by the community at some point, including changes to team rosters or players, EA Sports had to be sure that they were legally covered, but apparently "feel confident" that there won't be any issues.

College Football 27 will be revealed in full at EA Sports' Opening Drive Event on June 4 at 8 pm EDT / 5 pm EDT / 1 am BST / 2 am CEST (June 5) ahead of the game's full release on July 9.