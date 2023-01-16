Command and Conquer Remastered is ridiculously cheap right now

The Command and Conquer Remastered Collection is currently 85% off on Steam in its lowest price to date, which is a great deal on two classic RTS games

Command and Conquer Remastered Collection: General Mark Jamison Sheppard of the Global Defense Initiative appears in uniform in a Command and Conquer cutscene
The first two Command and Conquer games established a lot of what we came to know as the real-time strategy game genre, and the Command and Conquer Remastered Collection set the bar for how to repackage classic games for modern audiences. The collection is currently 85% off on Steam, reducing its price to a historic low of $2.99 / £2.69.

What do you get with this package? It’s Command and Conquer plus Command and Conquer: Red Alert, all three expansions, a map editor, and more, all remastered in 4K resolution. Original members of the Westwood Studios development team worked on this update, which also includes rebuilt multiplayer and a modernised interface.

Naturally, you also get all the gloriously cornball old FMV cutscenes, which on their own are well worth the price of admission. Another great thing in the remaster: you can toggle between the new and legacy graphics at the touch of a button in solo mode.

Editor Rich gave the package a 9/10 in our Command and Conquer Remastered Collection review, concluding that “for the nostalgic, or for those who missed it first time round and are eager to try the game that was to RTS what Doom was to FS, there is no easier purchase to recommend this year,” and that was at its full price of $20, which he called an “extraordinary value.”

The sale runs now through January 23.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

