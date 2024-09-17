One of the things it’s incredibly hard to do in gaming is overcome a rough launch. Company of Heroes 3 definitely struggled when it arrived on the scene, with a core campaign that definitely needed some more time in the oven before players got their hands on it. Over a year later, however, the RTS is in much ruder health – with a ton of updates behind it, both major and minor. The latest patch has added to all that, with a slew of new maps and enhanced atmospheric details to enjoy.

Three new levels to battle over have now been added to the RTS game, Road to Primosole, Longstop Hill, and Alam el Halfa. The first two have been created by the Company of Heroes 3 team at Relic with the third being an official community map, and all three will be encountered much more often over the coming weeks as their weighting has been increased. So if you fancy fighting over Sicilian hills, mountainous ruins, or a desert town – you can get stuck in right now.

In addition to these new maps, earlier ones have been improved thanks to the inclusion of ambient audio. It seems odd now to look back and realize that older levels were devoid of birdsong, the rustle of wind, and other sound effects – but they were, and that has now been rectified. So when you get a break from the action, sit back and soak up the ambience instead.

If that wasn’t enough, several multiplayer maps have been updated with quality of life improvements, such as Pachino Stalemate which has seen a territory update thanks to fan feedback. The game’s chat system is improved, reticule sizes have been revamped to better give relevant information to the player in the heat of battle, the game’s AI will be more aggressive, and there’s plenty more including a ton of balance tweaks.

Update 1.8.0 is out now for Company of Heroes 3, with a current sale reducing the game’s price by 50% until Sunday September 29. If you’d like to get more information on what’s new in this update, head over to the official patch notes or learn more. You can also take a look at our Company of Heroes 3 review, to see how far the game’s come since then.

