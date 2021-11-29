Another Company of Heroes 3 alpha brings seven days of access to the RTS game

Company of Heroes 3 isn’t due to launch until 2022, but the developers at Relic seem keen to provide plenty of opportunities for players to check it out early. Another multiplayer pre-alpha is getting underway this week, and will provide seven days’ worth of action against both online players and AI opponents.

The multiplayer pre-alpha starts on Tuesday, November 30 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT, and lasts until Monday, December 6 at 8pm PST / 11pm EST, or December 7 at 4am GMT. Pre-loads are already available, so you can be ready to play as soon as the playtest goes live.

If you didn’t sign up for the previous pre-alpha, you’ll need to register over on the official site. Then you can link your Steam account, and redeem a key for pre-alpha access via the Relic page. Once you’ve done so, the playtest will appear in your Steam library, and you’ll be able to download it ahead of launch.

This multiplayer test will allow you to play as both the Americans and Germans. You can get a broad overview of the new content in this pre-alpha in the trailer below.

