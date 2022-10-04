Company of Heroes 3 release date delayed for RTS game

The Company of Heroes 3 release date has been delayed by Sega and Relic Entertainment into early next year. The RTS game has been pushed back in part to help “meet player expectations” and make Company of Heroes 3 one of the deepest tactical experiences in Relic’s history.

Relic added that there needs to be “some additional time to work on the overall improvement, balancing, and fine-tuning” as well.

Originally the Company of Heroes 3 release date was set for November 17, but it’s now been pushed back into next year and will be releasing on February 23, giving us another four agonising months to wait.

The release date delay follows Relic asking players to sign up for CoH-Development, a community platform that helps the team get actionable changes sent and implemented as fast as possible.

Some of these changes include improvements to the dynamic campaign map, alongside changes to the supply system, more aggressive AI, and faster travel through airport and seaport enhancements. There’s also now a stronger focus on “visual grit” and other details during battles, with HUD and UI improvements also implemented.

“Working with the CoH-Dev community over the last years has been an invaluable experience and we’re immensely grateful for all of their contributions to CoH3 so far”, said Justin Dowdeswell, general manager at Relic Entertainment. “We want to deliver the biggest and most immersive game in our franchise’s history, which means we need a bit more time for bug fixing, balancing, and polishing to ensure our players have a fantastic experience at launch.”

