Company of Heroes Definitive Edition makes one of the best strategy games even better

Company of Heroes isn't only the best World War 2 game ever made; it may also be one of - if not the best - strategy games of all time. It came as fantastic news to me, then, that Relic Entertainment is bringing out a Definitive Edition for the RTS game, with enhanced visuals, a modernized UI (thank God), and other gubbins that tech fans will rejoice over.

As well as the under-the-hood improvements, Company of Heroes Definitive Edition will come with both Opposing Fronts and the Tales of Valor expansions, and will still support its huge back catalogue of user-created mods. This is a wonderful package, and for little gremlins like me who were glued to their PC in 2006, an absolute gift.

Back in the early 2000s, RTS games were all relatively similar in execution. There were a few standouts, of course: you've got your Command & Conquers, Starcrafts, and even Total Annihilations, all of which brought something new to the real-time strategy table. When Company of Heroes dropped, however, it changed things dramatically.

Tour troops were no longer disposable; each squad was worth its weight in gold. In fact, it goes even deeper than that - each member of your squad was valuable. Every person in your army mattered, as did their positions. Cover was essential, and taking refuge in a partially collapsed building could make five soldiers feel like 50. It emphasized the strategy part of 'RTS' like nothing else did.

It isn't just a rock-paper-scissors situation as you get with many other games of its type; Company of Heroes allowed room for creative maneuvering, allowing me to defy the odds if I just managed to pick the right spot for each engagement and exercised a modicum of patience. Honestly, if you didn't play the original, then you're in for a real treat.

We don't have a release date for Company of Heroes Definitive Edition just yet, but as this is the 20th anniversary of its original release, I'd imagine it will be this year. I can't wait to lace up my boots, storm that beach, and try to liberate France all over again.