Company of Heroes series going for $15 in Humble Bundle

The stellar WW2 RTS series, Company of Heroes, is at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle. Not only will this get you all of the main entries in the series (with the exception of Company of Heroes Online, a free game), but it also comes packed with countless DLC expansions that’ll give you hundreds of hours of strategic fun to lose yourself in. All of that only costs $15 USD or £12.50 GBP.

Though these games are several years old now, they’re still great to play and stand out as some of the best RTS games on PC. In the first game, you play through a campaign as the American army, whereas the Company of Heroes 2 puts you in control of the Soviet Army, giving you a completely different perspective of the Second World War.

This bundle seems a good way for new fans to get caught up ahead of the Company of Heroes 3 release date, which now isn’t too far away at all. Speaking of which, grabbing this bundle will also get you a 6% discount on CoH 3 pre-orders, which is a nice little bonus on top of all the other delights that it has in store. These are some of the best WW2 games and they deserve a spot in the library of any strategy fan.

Here are all the games and standalone expansions in this bundle:

Company of Heroes (2006) : the original game in the series

: the original game in the series Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts (2007) : a standalone expansion to the first game

: a standalone expansion to the first game Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor (2009) : a second standalone expansion to the first game

: a second standalone expansion to the first game Company of Heroes 2 (2013) : the second game in the series

: the second game in the series Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault (2014) : a standalone expansion to the second game

: a standalone expansion to the second game Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces (2015): a second standalone expansion to the second game in the series

Dividing the cost between just these works out as just $2.50 USD or £2.09 GBP each. But that’s not all you get. Aside from the discount that we mentioned above, this bundle encompasses 16 DLC packs, including the popular Case Blue and Victory at Stalingrad packs for Company of Heroes 2.

As with all Humble Bundles, if you buy the Company of Heroes bundle, you’ll also be helping to support a charitable organisation, in this case: WDC (Whale and Dolphin Conservation). This really amazing charity ensures young, satisfied, untroubled cetaceans keep safe.

Our Company of Heroes 2 review is worth reading if you’re thinking about grabbing this bundle.