Despite what we all expected, Concord is off to a pretty strong start

It’s no secret that PlayStation’s Concord has been having a hard time. The open beta, which was free to all players unlike the full game, peaked at just 2,388 players on Steam. With how much investment (and evidently passion, too) the title has received, it’s hard to put a positive spin on it. However, now that it’s available for the 72-hour advanced access period, Concord has some of its first Steam reviews, and they’re actually surprisingly good.

Sure, following the widely reported struggles of the Concord beta test, which we covered in our Concord preview, we might have expected a pretty shoddy start for the FPS game. After all, the deluxe edition, which grants advanced access is $20 / £15 on top of the already steep asking price that has called the future of the game into question.

But actually, early signs seem very positive. There are only 39 user reviews of Concord on Steam so far, but a gigantic 88% are positive. The Concord characters in particular have been the star of the show thanks to their unique ability kits and fun designs, all backed up by solid shooter gameplay.

The rather limited Concord game modes have been a source of criticism, but perhaps there is hope yet, providing the strong gameplay can find an audience.

Steam player numbers for Concord aren’t available yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how well it fares when the standard edition launches on Friday August 23.

Who knows, maybe Concord will pick up steam and hold its own among the best multiplayer games out there. With that said, we don’t blame you for sticking with the many great free PC games available, like competitor Overwatch 2.

