Concord has had a very tough start to its journey and now, a little under two weeks since the game launched, that journey is being cut short. Via the PlayStation blog, game director Ryan Ellis has outlined the plan to take Concord offline, remove it from sale, and offer full refunds to anyone who bought the title.

From initial reveal right through to launch, Concord has struggled to make a dent in a busy and incredibly competitive market. The multiplayer game has consistently struggled to attract an audience, with concurrent player numbers well below the 1,000 player mark. As a result, and following feedback from players, the decision has been made to take the game offline.

“While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended,” Ellis writes. “Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.

“While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC,” he continues. “Once refunded, players will no longer have access to the game.”

For those who purchased the game through Steam or the Epic Games Store, refunds will be incoming in the following days with the stores in question contacting players to let them know the transactions have been processed. Anyone who purchased the game from other retailers should contact the relevant store to enquire about remuneration.

Concord will be taken offline completely on Friday September 6.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.