When is Concord coming out? With PlayStation’s push into the PC market well underway with the day-and-date launch of Helldivers 2, Concord is the gaming giant’s next multiplayer and multiplatform swing. Now, ahead of launch later this month, PlayStation finally reveals exactly when we can start playing – alongside details on preloading as well.

Concord could very well end up another colossal PC hit for PlayStation. The 5v5 hero shooter is an FPS game entering the market alongside Valorant, Team Fortress 2, and Overwatch, hoping to carve out its own community of dedicated players. Now that the Concord release date is right around the corner though, we finally know more about exactly when we can start playing.

We’ve already expressed our reservations around Concord, but we’re all going to have to wait for the launch to be sure of the shooter. The open beta wasn’t as busy as it could have been, but by all accounts, the core gameplay is totally solid.

Concord release times

On PC and PS5, the Concord release time is set for Friday August 23 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, and Saturday August 24 at 3am AEST. Early access begins at the same time on Tuesday August 20.

These are the confirmed times Concord is coming out in each region:

Seattle – 10am August 23

New York – 1pm August 23

Sao Paulo – 2pm August 23

London – 6pm August 23

Berlin – 7pm August 23

Tokyo – 2am August 24

Seoul – 2am August 24

Sydney – 3am August 24

Preload for Concord on PS5 starts on Tuesday August 13, but PlayStation hasn’t confirmed when it starts for Steam players. Don’t forget that we also have all the Concord system requirements to weigh against your rig, so be sure to check them out before diving in.

While you wait for the full launch we’ve put together all the Concord game modes and Concord characters, to help you get a leg up ahead of time.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.