Concord was, by all accounts, a tragic end to a promising game. Sony’s Firewalk Studios made a hero shooter aiming to rival Overwatch, but player interest was almost nonexistent. The Steam playercounts were frightfully low, and within weeks Concord had been pulled from sale and refunds were given out. Is that the end of the story though? I certainly hope not. I want Firewalk to get another chance, and it looks like we’re getting a glimmer of hope.

When Firewalk announced that Concord was being brought offline, it was a sobering moment. Sony, the maker of PlayStation, pulled a multiplayer game it was publishing from sale within weeks of launch. That’s a very big deal, and one that could be read as a portent of things to come. There was a light at the end of the tunnel, however, as Concord game director Ryan Ellis wrote the following.

“At this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning Friday September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

Since then everything’s been quiet, but starting Monday September 30, there have been almost daily updates in the Steam backend. It’s currently unclear what this means, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we get some kind of relaunch for Concord at some point. Sony already put a lot of time, effort, and money into it, so it’s likely that changes are coming.

According to a Kotaku report from last month though, Concord’s director reportedly stepped down to a support role. The report alleges that some of the Firewalk staff “are pessimistic Concord will return,” and that “some have been asked to explore pitches for something completely different.”

Whatever the future holds for Concord, I hope Firewalk and Sony find something that works. There is the assumption that Concord could be made free-to-play, but that raises the question of whether or not that will be enough.

