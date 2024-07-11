Concord system requirements demand RTX 4070 Ti for ultra gameplay

Ahead of upcoming beta testing windows, the Concord system requirements have been revealed. In a move we absolutely love, developer Firewalk Studios provides four levels of requirements, and sitting at the top of the list is an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, which is required for 4K gameplay.

While the now-defunct Nvidia GeForce GTX range still features as part of the minimum requirements, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards on the market to push for 4K. If Concord is on your radar, but your gaming PC is starting to show its age, the system requirements give you a good guideline to use for upgrades.

Here are the Concord system requirements ahead of the beta period:

Minimum (1080p, 30fps) Recommended (1080p, 60fps) OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT CPU Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 30GB SSD 30GB SSD

Performance (1440p, 60fps) Ultra (4K, 60fps) OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT CPU Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 30GB SSD 30GB SSD

These are surprisingly demanding specs, especially when looking at the performance and ultra tiers. I would normally assume that this is down to the fact that the game is in a beta period, but the Concord release date is set for August, meaning the changes, if any, are unlikely to be too dramatic.

Regardless, I commend Firewalk Studios for being this transparent with the system requirements, as too many games still don’t reveal high-end performance specs. This can lead to drawn-out benchmarking sessions for gamers, only to find out their GPU or CPU falls just short of what is required.

The SSD requirement is no surprise either, especially given the game is being launched on PS5 and PC simultaneously. Like many other PS5 PC projects, SSD storage is a must-have to enjoy the best performance.

You’ll want to be using one of the best SSDs for gaming to ensure a faster download time and shorter loading times in the game. Or just check the latest, best deals on SSDs.

The Concord early access beta runs from July 12-14, while the open beta runs from July 18-21. If you want to know about more of the best multiplayer games, you can check out our expansive list of titles, which includes plenty of free-to-play games.