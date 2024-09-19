Get Control and tons of other big name games for less in this bundle

Some of the greatest games ever can be yours for a massively reduced price in this new Fanatical Build your own Prestige Collection bundle. Titles like Control, Dying Light, Hi-Fi Rush, Thymesia – and yes, even Skyrim – are all included meaning you can save tons and get some of the finest gaming experiences all for less.

Control in particular deserves highlighting. This action-adventure game is like a cross between TV series The Lost Room crossed with The X-Files with lashings of Prey, Dishonored, and all of Remedy Entertainment’s delightful weirdness. As you descend through a colossal non-Euclidean building bursting with strange secrets, you’ll encounter bizarre enemies and characters that link it to Alan Wake and the wider Remedy universe. It’s truly something unique, so if you’ve been waiting to grab it this might be the perfect moment.

In addition to Control, the delightful and challenging rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush is included, as well as Skyrim, Thymesia, the reboot of Saints Row, and much more. You can start compiling your bundle by grabbing two games for $14.99 / £14.99, with the savings racking up the more you add.

The full list of games you can choose from in this bundle include:

Hi-Fi Rush

Star Wars Collection

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Thymesia

Control Ultimate Edition

Dying Light: Definitive Edition

Anno: Mutationem

Nightmare: The Lunatic

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Hunt the Night

Killer Frequency

Saints Row Gold Edition

Isonzo

Ultra Age

Moving Out 2

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons

Gladiator Guild Manager

Immortal Life

Corpse Keeper

Trail Out

A Guidebook of Babel

Time to Morp

If you’d like to check out these deals and build your own bundle, hit the button above and see if you can grab your perfect collection of big name games.

